Brett Young concert to be rescheduled due to inclement weather

Brett Young
By Justin Geary
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Brett Young concert that was set for Friday at Elmwood Park is being rescheduled due to inclement weather, according to Downtown Roanoke Inc.

The organization says it will notify the public once a new date has been chosen.

Anyone who bought tickets for Friday’s concert will be rolled over into the announced show date. When the date is announced, those interested in a refund will have 30 days to go through the process of getting one.

