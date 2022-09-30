Christiansburg military family surprise reunion; local restaurant helps

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A Christiansburg soldier was able to give his two daughters a big surprise, with help from a local restaurant.

SPC Nathan “Brack” Harrell had been deployed to Africa with the Virginia National Guard for over 300 days.

Harrel’s wife Laken, who is a teacher, told the family and her 37 students she was going to “pick up his gear” in Richmond and would meet her mother and kids in Christiansburg upon return for dinner at Mission BBQ.

She actually returned to Christiansburg with her husband, SPC Harrell.

Mission BBQ general manager Jake Robertson had SPC Harrell wait in the back of the restaurant while everyone got their food and got settled.

Then the surprise came.

Harrel’s daughter Aubie, 8, couldn’t believe her dad was home. His other daughter Ada, 2, finally realized who was looking at her after roughly two minutes.

The general manager says SPC Harrell gave the restaurant one of his patches to say thank you for helping him surprise his girls. The restaurant says the Harrell’s now has a permanent “family table” at the Christiansburg Mission BBQ.

