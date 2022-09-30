Danville siblings split $1 million Mega Millions prize

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville siblings Jesse Perkins and Mary Crider are splitting winnings from the Mega Millions $1 million prize.

The winning ticket was bought at Sunrise 6, located at 2120 Franklin Turnpike in Danville.

The winning numbers were 9-21-28-30-52, and the Mega Ball number was 10.

“He told me we won, and I said, ‘Come on, it’s not April Fools Day!” Mary told Virginia Lottery officials as they claimed their prize.

The ticket was one of just two nationwide to win the $1 million prize. No ticket in Virginia or elsewhere matched all six numbers in the drawing to win the jackpot.

Mega Million’s drawings are held Tuesday and Friday nights at 11 p.m. The odds of matching the first five numbers in Mega Millions are 1 in 12,607,306. The odds of matching all six numbers to win the jackpot are 1 in 302,575,350.

Jesse said he has no immediate plans for his half of the winnings, except to donate to his favorite charities. Mary said she hopes to travel.

