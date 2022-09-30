FFE Week 5 Player of the Week: Devin Johnson

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Devin Johnson’s love for football stems from watching the game with his dad.

“Mondays, Thursdays Sundays, he always had a game on Saturdays watching college. So I was like I want to play. So I can be one day on the TV so he watched me,” he says.

Since then, he’s grown to play multiple positions at Fleming.

“He’s a smart kid,” adds head coach Jamar Lovelace. “You know, it’s just someone who’s, you know, last year he started at wide receiver and safety this year coming in playing quarterback and I think you got to be a real bright kid to do that. You know, he makes great grades in the classroom. And I think that, you know, we trust him to keep getting better and to keep making the right decisions.

Last week, Johnson led the Colonels to their first win of the season over Harrisonburg with four touchdowns in more than 100 yards.

“We all lead by example; we have great coaches. Whatever they do, we try to represent the same thing,” Johnson continues.

“We always say it’s only the outside world that treats the wins and losses any different,” Coach Lovelace explains. “For us as coaches, it’s kind of the same thing every week. Win or lose, you’re trying to get better for that next week, but it’s always happy to reap some benefits of all your hard labor and, and see the kids happy. They deserve it.”

Johnson said the team learns a lot from their coaches and those lessons are applied on and off the field.

“Something that Coach Lovelace always says is ‘next play mentality’. If something does go wrong, just always keep your head up and always keeping your teammates head up so we can go to the next play- last play is over.”

“I just think in life period there’s always some adversity that we hit every day, in every aspect of our lives. We always say each day is a new day. And, you know, each play on the football field is a new play. And, you know, no matter what happened yesterday, no matter what happened, the very last play, you still got to execute that very next play,” adds Coach Lovelace.

“We say all the time that the fuel that you put in your tank is the character that you have, and the better your character is, the more fuel you’re going to have out there in the football field,” he says. “So we want to keep filling up off fuel with some good character, because that’s going to drive us to play the game the right way.”

