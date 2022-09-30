Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

God’s Pit Crew Immediate Response Team is deploying to Florida

God's Pit Crew returns to Kentucky
God's Pit Crew returns to Kentucky(WDBJ)
By Patsy Montesinos
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - One of our hometown immediate Response teams is deploying Monday to help victims of Hurricane Ian.

God’s Pit Crew will travel to Florida to help clean up the aftermath of catastrophic Hurricane Ian.

The volunteers and staff will be working in the hardest-hit areas, like Fort Myers, Port Charlotte, and Venice. The team will be taking tractor-trailers full of emergency supplies including water, tarps, generators, and blessing buckets.

“The devastation caused by Hurricane Ian is catastrophic. We continue to pray for all impacted and are ready to begin working to help the survivors,” said God’s Pit Crew President Randy Johnson. “Thank you so much to the community and to our wonderful volunteers and donors. We couldn’t do this without you.”

They are still in need of donations for relief. For more information click here.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

We could see wind gusts in the 20-40mph range.
WEATHER ALERT DAY: Rain and wind become more intense tonight as Ian moves inland
Severe Weather Graphic
Possibility of heavy rain raises concern for far southwest Virginia
A 4-year-old was hit and run over by a skid steer being operated by an adult family member...
4-year-old killed after being run over by farm equipment, sheriff’s office says
The next step is to submit an application to the county
Developers finalize plans for new urban community in Botetourt County
MGN Hurricane Ian
Governor Youngkin declares State of Emergency ahead of Hurricane Ian’s impact

Latest News

A boat displaced by Hurricane Ian rests atop a car in Fort Myers Beach, Fla., Thursday, Sept....
LIVE: Ian lashes South Carolina as Florida surveys devastation
The project is set to be completed by 2025
AEP preparing as hurricane Ian approaches our hometowns
Areas hit by July mudslides to receive federal assistance
What to expect from the remnants of Hurricane Ian
Friday Weather Update: What to Expect from Remnants of Hurricane Ian