God’s Pit Crew Immediate Response Team is deploying to Florida

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - One of our hometown immediate Response teams is deploying Monday to help victims of Hurricane Ian.

God’s Pit Crew will travel to Florida to help clean up the aftermath of catastrophic Hurricane Ian.

The volunteers and staff will be working in the hardest-hit areas, like Fort Myers, Port Charlotte, and Venice. The team will be taking tractor-trailers full of emergency supplies including water, tarps, generators, and blessing buckets.

“The devastation caused by Hurricane Ian is catastrophic. We continue to pray for all impacted and are ready to begin working to help the survivors,” said God’s Pit Crew President Randy Johnson. “Thank you so much to the community and to our wonderful volunteers and donors. We couldn’t do this without you.”

They are still in need of donations for relief. For more information click here.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.