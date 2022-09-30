Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

Here @ Home offers tips to protect your home from flooding

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WDBJ) - With continued rain forecast for our hometowns this weekend, we talk with Rob Leonard, director of Build Smart Institute, about ways homeowners can protect their property from flood damage.

Rob also talks about what homeowners can do to be sure their homes are best prepared for the fall season, what to focus on first, and when homeowners should call on a professional.

Watch the video to see what Rob has to say.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

We could see wind gusts in the 20-40mph range.
WEATHER ALERT DAY: Rain and wind become more intense as Ian moves inland tonight
Severe Weather Graphic
Possibility of heavy rain raises concern for far southwest Virginia
A 4-year-old was hit and run over by a skid steer being operated by an adult family member...
4-year-old killed after being run over by farm equipment, sheriff’s office says
The next step is to submit an application to the county
Developers finalize plans for new urban community in Botetourt County
Power restored to most customers in Christiansburg

Latest News

Here @ Home Showcases Home Weatherizing Tips
Here @ Home Showcases Home Weatherizing Tips
Ian moves through the region overnight with heavy rain.
Ian Evening Update: Sept 30
(FILE)
Appalachian Power prepares for Ian’s effect on Virginia
VDOT advising residents to be prepared for remnants of Ian