Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

‘Hocus Pocus 2′ is out now

The Sanderson sisters return in "Hocus Pocus 2," debuting Sept. 30.
The Sanderson sisters return in "Hocus Pocus 2," debuting Sept. 30.(Walt Disney Studios via CNN Newsource)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 10:54 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – “Hocus Pocus 2″ is here!

The highly anticipated sequel began streaming on Disney+ on Friday, just in time for the Halloween season.

In the original 1993 cult classic, three witch sisters were woken up from a 300-year sleep in Salem, Massachusetts, by the lighting of the black flame candle.

Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy return in the sequel as the Sanderson sisters, brought back again when two young girls light the candle.

Grab your friends and get ready to kick off the spooky season!

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

We could see wind gusts in the 20-40mph range.
WEATHER ALERT DAY: Tropical rain and wind arrive Friday as Ian moves inland
Severe Weather Graphic
Possibility of heavy rain raises concern for far southwest Virginia
A 4-year-old was hit and run over by a skid steer being operated by an adult family member...
4-year-old killed after being run over by farm equipment, sheriff’s office says
The next step is to submit an application to the county
Developers finalize plans for new urban community in Botetourt County
Power restored to most customers in Christiansburg

Latest News

Russian President Vladimir Putin is claiming areas of Ukraine as part of Russia during a...
Putin: Annexed Ukrainian areas to be part of Russia 'forever'
President Joe Biden, first lady Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and her husband Doug...
Bidens host celebration of Jewish New Year
Russian President Vladimir Putin has launched the process of annexing parts of Ukraine by...
Ukraine accelerates NATO bid as Russia annexes seized areas
President Joe Biden speaks in this file photo. The U.S. on Friday sanctioned more than 1,000...
US hits Russia with sanctions for annexing Ukrainian regions