Lynchburg Police Department breaks ground on new building

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department broke ground on its new police station Friday morning.

Building a new station has been a process six years in the making for LPD. Lynchburg’s chief of police explained how he’s looking forward to the improvements that come with the new building.

“It’s something that’s not just going to help serve our staff, but help us better serve our community for generations to come,” Ryan Zuidema said.

The new building will be right off the intersection of Odd Fellows Road and Albert Lankford Drive.

“I think this location serves us well because there’s a lot more space with about eight acres here,” Zuidema said. “It’s more centrally located on the expressway, so we can get anywhere in the city.”

LPD will also be upgrading its technology.

“It’s going to provide a lot of technology and going to provide for a lot more collaboration with officers as well as within the community,” Zuidema said.

A Lynchburg city council member explained it will increase the department’s efficiency in public safety.

“I think its the opportunity to have more effective policing,” Treney Tweedy said. “I think its the opportunity to provide our officers with professional spaces that support their mental health which always supports the services they provide to the community.”

It was a day of celebration for both current officers and retired law enforcement who came back for the groundbreaking.

“I think it gives them hope,” Zuidema said. “I certainly think it helps with morale, and its going to be something that they can be proud of.”

“It’s actually my 80th birthday today, and I’m looking forward to attending my 90th birthday in a new facility right on the ground that we’re on today,” retired police officer Bill Arrington said.

Construction is set to be completed by the end of 2024.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.