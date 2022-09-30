Police looking for person who assaulted Lynchburg gaming manager

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department is searching for the person who assaulted and robbed a store clerk early Friday.

Police were called at 5:46 a.m. September 30 to WIN CITY on Fort Avenue. The robbery had occurred an hour earlier when, police say, a man entered the gaming business, assaulted the female manager and stole cash before running off.

The robber is described as a Black male wearing medium-length dreads. He is about 6′1″, thin and light-skinned. He was wearing a light-colored hoodie, a pair of darker two-toned pants and light-colored tennis shoes, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective R. Miller at (434) 455-6160 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. You can also enter an anonymous tip online at p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

