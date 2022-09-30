Hometown Local
President Biden approves disaster declaration for Buchanan and Tazewell counties

FEMA made the announcement on Friday
FEMA made the announcement on Friday
By Isabella Ledonne
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - President Biden has approved a Major Disaster Declaration for Buchanan County after devastating floods over the summer.

On Friday, FEMA announced federal disaster assistance will be made available to Virginia to help with recovery efforts. This includes both public and direct federal assistance to Buchanan and Tazewell counties.

The floods destroyed nearly 100 homes in July.

Federal funding is also available for hazard mitigation efforts.

