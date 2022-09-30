Hometown Local
Southside Health District urges residents to be vigilant during Rabies Awareness Week

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
(WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is urging people to be vigilant during Rabies Awareness Week.

Rabies is a deadly virus that attacks the nervous system and is often transmitted through animal bites.

State Public Health Veterinarian Dr. Julia Murphy joined Here @ Home to talk about how people can protect their pets and family.

More info here: vdh.virginia.gov/epidemiology/epidemiology-fact-sheets/rabies/

Have your veterinarian vaccinate your dogs, cats, ferrets and selected livestock, and remember to keep their vaccinations up-to-date. A directory of veterinarians can be found at vvma.org.

If your pet is attacked or bitten by a wild animal, be sure to report it to your local health department or animal control authorities.

