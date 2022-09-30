Hometown Local
Virginia State Police form new website for cold cases

By Leanna Scachetti
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police have dedicated a website entirely to the Commonwealth’s unsolved cases. This includes murders, missing persons cases and unidentified remains.

According to Lieutenant G. Michael Jenkins, Jr., the website developed out of legislation put forth by Delegate Danica Roem that became law in 2020.

The website is available to the public and includes a searchable database with information and pictures about each unsolved case as well as contact information for the agent or officer working it. It also includes a place for the public to submit tips.

“Any information you have, whether you think it’s relevant or not, go ahead and send it to us because it can’t hurt,” said Lt. Jenkins. “These are cases we want to bring resolution to. These families, you know, they’re hurting and they need closure. So it’s very important. And we’re gonna place an emphasis on that and we really hope this leads to some of that.”

Cases must be at least five years old to make the list - and it is growing.

As more agencies are trained in its use, agents say more cases will appear.

