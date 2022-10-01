Hometown Local
Bret Danilowicz inaugurated as Radford University’s eighth president

By Joe Dashiell
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 8:39 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - Radford University looked to the future Friday, as the school inaugurated its eighth President.

Bret Danilowicz outlined priorities including a stronger relationship with Virginia Tech.

Danilowicz has been on the job since July. The ceremony, he said, was a break from the firehose of information that has been flowing since he arrived on campus.

Virginia Secretary of Education Aimee Guidera offered congratulations, and she delivered a challenge, emphasizing priorities of the Youngkin administration, including a curriculum aligned with the needs of Virginia’s employers.

“When our students are prepared for success, our economies, our communities and our Democracy will be stronger,” Guidera said. “Virginians deserve nothing less.”

University Rector Debra McMahon presented a university medallion to Danilowicz, and the new president outlined priorities that include making higher education more accessible to the people of southwestern Virginia and meeting students where they are.

He touted stronger relationships with the local community.

“As a starting point, we will find a way to move forward on a shared city and university amphitheater that has been stalled for over a decade Right, Mayor?,” he said turning to Radford Mayor David Horton.

And with Virginia Tech.

“As the crow flies, or around here as the Hokie trots, it’s less than ten miles from my office to that of President Tim Sands at Virginia Tech,” Danilowicz said.

“We will set the bar on how closely-situated universities can leverage each other to the benefit of their students and their communities,” he said.

Working with the college community and with outside partners, Danilowicz said he is committed to elevating the lives and livelihoods of those who look to Radford University for their education and support.

And he ended his speech with an exclamation: “Go Highlanders!”

