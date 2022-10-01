Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

CDC warns of listeria outbreak linked to certain cheese

FILE - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a food safety alert Friday after...
FILE - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a food safety alert Friday after illnesses were reported in California, Georgia, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, and Texas.(Ron Harris | AP)
By CNN Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 12:08 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Some cheeses have been recalled after they were linked to a listeria outbreak.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a food safety alert Friday after illnesses were reported in California, Georgia, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, and Texas.

More than 20 brands of Brie and Camembert cheese sold between Aug. 1 and Sept. 28 across the U.S. and Mexico have been recalled.

A total of six illnesses were reported and five people have been hospitalized.

No deaths have been reported.

More information is available on Cdc.gov and the Federal Drug Administration’s recall page.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

We could see wind gusts in the 20-40mph range.
WEATHER ALERT DAY: Rain and wind linger overnight as Ian moves inland
Severe Weather Graphic
Possibility of heavy rain raises concern for far southwest Virginia
Storm surge from Hurricane Ian caused a middle section of the Cherry Grove pier in North Myrtle...
Several South Carolina piers collapse from Hurricane Ian
A boat displaced by Hurricane Ian rests atop a car in Fort Myers Beach, Fla., Thursday, Sept....
LIVE: Ian lashes South Carolina as Florida’s death toll climbs
Radford's David Woodward speeds past the Alleghany High School defense Thursday night.
Hurricane Ian’s expected impact leads to high schools switching game schedules

Latest News

FILE - Former President Jimmy Carter reacts as his wife Rosalynn Carter speaks during a...
Jimmy Carter to celebrate 98 with family, friends, baseball
Salem at Christiansburg
FFE Salem Vs. Christiansburg Friday Night
FFE Salem Vs. Christiansburg Friday Night
A Tribute In Cave Spring