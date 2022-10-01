Chris Askew honored before Cave Spring vs. William Byrd football game

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Cave Spring High School community is mourning coach Chris Askew, who passed away on Monday. At Friday night’s Cave Spring High School vs. William Byrd High School football game, the community came together for a moment of silence.

“The Cave Spring community has been shocked and saddened by the unexpected passing of coach Chris Askew earlier this week. Please pray for the family, his friends and the community as they grieve during this time of great loss. We ask that you join us for a moment of silence as we remember Chris Askew,” the announcer said at the game.

A banner was also held up for the team to run through that said “This Game is for Askew.”

