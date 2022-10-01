How officials are navigating shortages during busy football season

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Every fall, fans fill up high school football stadiums. But each game is made up of more than just two teams stepping on the field. Faced with challenges each week, officials are doing their best to navigate through it.

“For people who like sports because of covering themselves in glory or adoration, officiating isn’t where you want to go,” said Chris Moody, a board member of the Western Virginia Football Officials Association.

“There is a sense of butterflies and wanting to do the very best you can and wanting to be a part of a game like that,” said Greg Irby, a board member of the Western Virginia Football Officials Association.

Irby and Moody both have more than three decades of experience on the field, on the court and on the diamond. But this fall the challenges have come before the kick-off. The Western Virginia Football Officials Association is down at least 30 officials.

“The pandemic made us all step away and when it was time to come back people had to ask, is it worth it? And for some people it wasn’t worth coming back to,” said Moody.

“It’s been a real challenge for all of us. Football, baseball, basketball volleyball,” said Irby.

For Moody and Irby, there are a variety of reasons they feel this is happening.

“I think a lot of people are finding the extra scrutiny that comes with social media, more companies basically expecting their salaried employees to be there until 6, 7 at night, I think we used to have more teachers and coaches and guys that coached one sport, in the offseason would officiate other sports,” said Moody.

“It’s just kind of a catch 22 with companies needing more out of their employees, we needing more out of officials and this is not their primary source of income and that creates a unique situation,” said Irby.

This challenge right now is felt especially on the football field, which normally would have seven officials and this year most games are operating with five.

“Being down those numbers makes it some weeks where you only got five guys on the field or six guys on the field, which is pretty standard this year, it’s almost a luxury now to have seven. ...When I started, the game was played between the hash marks and five guys could cover that game pretty easily. But now all the passing and the games played, the field is 53 yards wide and they use every one of those yards and we’re split out all the way across the field and it really takes seven to cover as much field as they play on now,” said Moody.

Moody said that’s really where the change has come nowadays, is the field being spread out and a need for more officials to have their eyes on the game.

Though these officials are being stretched thin, it’s clear that the ones out there are giving 100%

“If you like sports and you like being a part of a team and you like the camaraderie and the kinship of being on a team then officiating is a great way to stay in it and serve the game and serve the kids that are still playing it,” said Moody.

“I tell our crew every week, this is the biggest game for these kids tonight. It may not be the biggest game on the slate, but it’s the biggest game to the kids and the biggest game to the coaches and they’ve worked hard and we need to work hard to give them the best game we can,” said Irby.

Anyone interested in becoming an official can head to the Virginia High School League website here.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.