Multiple families displaced after tree falls on house in Campbell Co.

CAMPBELL Co., Va. (WDBJ) - A house along Edgeway Dr. has been deemed unsafe to enter after a large tree fell on the structure Friday night.

According to the Brookville-Timberlake Volunteer Fire Department, crews responded to a report of an unsafe structure and searched all of the apartment units.

No injuries were reported, but multiple families have been displaced as of Saturday afternoon.

