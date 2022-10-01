Hometown Local
Multiple families displaced after tree falls on house in Campbell Co.

Photo: Brookville-Timberlake Volunteer Fire Department
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CAMPBELL Co., Va. (WDBJ) - A house along Edgeway Dr. has been deemed unsafe to enter after a large tree fell on the structure Friday night.

According to the Brookville-Timberlake Volunteer Fire Department, crews responded to a report of an unsafe structure and searched all of the apartment units.

No injuries were reported, but multiple families have been displaced as of Saturday afternoon.

