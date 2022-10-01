Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

One dead after tree falls, crash in Campbell Co. Friday night

(KWQC)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 1:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMPBELL Co., Va. (WDBJ) - A man is dead after the 2008 Toyota Corolla he was driving was hit by a fallen tree while driving west along Bishop Creek Road.

According to State Police, the man was driving at around 10 p.m. Friday night when a tree fell and hit the car. The driver then ran off the side of the road, crashed in the 2200 block and died at the scene.

The weather at the time of the crash involved heavy rain and strong winds. Another tree fell while State Police were on scene, but no injuries were sustained as a result.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

We could see wind gusts in the 20-40mph range.
WEATHER ALERT DAY: Rain and wind linger overnight as Ian moves inland
Severe Weather Graphic
Possibility of heavy rain raises concern for far southwest Virginia
Power outage graphic
Thousands of customers without power across SW Virginia
Storm surge from Hurricane Ian caused a middle section of the Cherry Grove pier in North Myrtle...
Several South Carolina piers collapse from Hurricane Ian
A boat displaced by Hurricane Ian rests atop a car in Fort Myers Beach, Fla., Thursday, Sept....
LIVE: Ian lashes South Carolina as Florida’s death toll climbs

Latest News

Woman found shot in SW Roanoke
Ian's remnants became more of a cold-cored storm, creating light snow and sleet in the highest...
Ian Remnants Form Surprise Snow for the Mountains
AM Weekend News Update for Saturday, October 1
AM Weekend News Update for October 1
Saturday Morning Update