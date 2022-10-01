One dead after tree falls, crash in Campbell Co. Friday night

CAMPBELL Co., Va. (WDBJ) - A man is dead after the 2008 Toyota Corolla he was driving was hit by a fallen tree while driving west along Bishop Creek Road.

According to State Police, the man was driving at around 10 p.m. Friday night when a tree fell and hit the car. The driver then ran off the side of the road, crashed in the 2200 block and died at the scene.

The weather at the time of the crash involved heavy rain and strong winds. Another tree fell while State Police were on scene, but no injuries were sustained as a result.

