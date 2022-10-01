Thousands of customers without power across SW Virginia

(WDBJ) - Thousands of AEP customers across SW Virginia are without power.

According to the AEP Outage Map, over 23,000 customers are currently without power.

Over 7,000 customers are currently without power in Danville, according to Danville Utilities.

In Rockbridge County, over 460 customers are currently without power, according to BARC Electric Cooperative.

Check back for updates on outage numbers.

