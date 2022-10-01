Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

Thousands of customers without power across SW Virginia

Power outage graphic
Power outage graphic(Power line photo credit Noah Boyer)
By Justin Geary
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 5:42 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WDBJ) - Thousands of AEP customers across SW Virginia are without power.

According to the AEP Outage Map, over 23,000 customers are currently without power.

Over 7,000 customers are currently without power in Danville, according to Danville Utilities.

In Rockbridge County, over 460 customers are currently without power, according to BARC Electric Cooperative.

Check back for updates on outage numbers.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

We could see wind gusts in the 20-40mph range.
WEATHER ALERT DAY: Rain and wind linger overnight as Ian moves inland
Severe Weather Graphic
Possibility of heavy rain raises concern for far southwest Virginia
Storm surge from Hurricane Ian caused a middle section of the Cherry Grove pier in North Myrtle...
Several South Carolina piers collapse from Hurricane Ian
A boat displaced by Hurricane Ian rests atop a car in Fort Myers Beach, Fla., Thursday, Sept....
LIVE: Ian lashes South Carolina as Florida’s death toll climbs
Radford's David Woodward speeds past the Alleghany High School defense Thursday night.
Hurricane Ian’s expected impact leads to high schools switching game schedules

Latest News

Salem at Christiansburg
FFE Salem Vs. Christiansburg Friday Night
FFE Salem Vs. Christiansburg Friday Night
A Tribute In Cave Spring
James River at Glenvar