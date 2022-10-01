WEATHER ALERT DAY: Tropical conditions continue with Ian nearby
Ian remnants bring rain through the weekend
- The remnants of Ian linger for the weekend
- Moderate to heavy rain lingers through the morning
- Monitor streams and poor drainage areas
FLOOD THREAT
We’ll need to watch for areas of localized flooding. Be sure to have a way to receive any flood alerts, especially if you live along streams or flood-prone areas into the afternoon.
The National Weather Service has issued WIND ADVISORIES and FLOOD WATCH for parts of our area through Saturday afternoon.
SATURDAY
Saturday will start out wet and breezy. You’ll need to watch for any standing water or downed trees if you’re driving out early Saturday morning. The steadier rain should exit to our north around lunchtime leaving us with clouds and cool temperatures for the afternoon. Spotty showers could linger for parts of the region as Ian slowly dissipates.
Highs will only reach the upper 50s and low 60s this weekend.
The break in the steadier rain should last into Saturday night before the back edge of the system drops into the region from the north Sunday.
SUNDAY
The back edge of the system should linger through Sunday but should be more scattered/showery as opposed a widespread, steady rainfall. The flood risk remains low for Sunday. Temperatures will remain on the cool side with overnight lows in upper 40s/low 50s. Highs in the 50s/low 60s. Here is a look at the additional rainfall expected for the next 48 hours.
NEXT WEEK
By early Monday, Ian remnants move out and we anticipate drier and cooler conditions to prevail. Sunshine will increase through the week as well. Afternoon highs will be in the low 60s Monday and Tuesday with 70s likely returning by the middle of the week.
Another cold front may enter the region by late next week bringing a few showers.
Track the latest in our Hurricane Center or on our new WDBJ7 Weather Stream.
Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.