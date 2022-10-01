Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

WEATHER ALERT DAY: Tropical conditions continue with Ian nearby

Ian remnants bring rain through the weekend
Ian moves into Virginia and lingers nearby through the weekend.
By Meteorologist Christian Johansen
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 7:08 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
  • The remnants of Ian linger for the weekend
  • Moderate to heavy rain lingers through the morning
  • Monitor streams and poor drainage areas
What is a Weather Alert Day?

FLOOD THREAT

We’ll need to watch for areas of localized flooding. Be sure to have a way to receive any flood alerts, especially if you live along streams or flood-prone areas into the afternoon.

Flood Watch linger into the afternoon.
Flood Watch linger into the afternoon.(WDBJ Weather)

The National Weather Service has issued WIND ADVISORIES and FLOOD WATCH for parts of our area through Saturday afternoon.

Wind Advisories linger through the morning.
Wind Advisories linger through the morning.(WDBJ Weather)

SATURDAY

Saturday will start out wet and breezy. You’ll need to watch for any standing water or downed trees if you’re driving out early Saturday morning. The steadier rain should exit to our north around lunchtime leaving us with clouds and cool temperatures for the afternoon. Spotty showers could linger for parts of the region as Ian slowly dissipates.

Ian will continue to move into Virginia and slowly dissipate through the weekend.
Ian will continue to move into Virginia and slowly dissipate through the weekend.(WDBJ Weather)

Highs will only reach the upper 50s and low 60s this weekend.

Cloudy, cool, and soggy as Ian lingers nearby.
Cloudy, cool, and soggy as Ian lingers nearby.(WDBJ Weather)

The break in the steadier rain should last into Saturday night before the back edge of the system drops into the region from the north Sunday.

SUNDAY

The back edge of the system should linger through Sunday but should be more scattered/showery as opposed a widespread, steady rainfall. The flood risk remains low for Sunday. Temperatures will remain on the cool side with overnight lows in upper 40s/low 50s. Highs in the 50s/low 60s. Here is a look at the additional rainfall expected for the next 48 hours.

The remnants of Ian will bring rain through the weekend.
The remnants of Ian will bring rain through the weekend.(WDBJ Weather)

NEXT WEEK

By early Monday, Ian remnants move out and we anticipate drier and cooler conditions to prevail. Sunshine will increase through the week as well. Afternoon highs will be in the low 60s Monday and Tuesday with 70s likely returning by the middle of the week.

Another cold front may enter the region by late next week bringing a few showers.

Track the latest in our Hurricane Center or on our new WDBJ7 Weather Stream.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

We could see wind gusts in the 20-40mph range.
WEATHER ALERT DAY: Rain and wind linger overnight as Ian moves inland
Severe Weather Graphic
Possibility of heavy rain raises concern for far southwest Virginia
Storm surge from Hurricane Ian caused a middle section of the Cherry Grove pier in North Myrtle...
Several South Carolina piers collapse from Hurricane Ian
A boat displaced by Hurricane Ian rests atop a car in Fort Myers Beach, Fla., Thursday, Sept....
LIVE: Ian lashes South Carolina as Florida’s death toll climbs
Radford's David Woodward speeds past the Alleghany High School defense Thursday night.
Hurricane Ian’s expected impact leads to high schools switching game schedules

Latest News

We could see wind gusts in the 20-40mph range.
WEATHER ALERT DAY: Rain and wind linger overnight as Ian moves inland
Ian continues to bring leftover rain and wind into the region tonight.
Weather Talk Live - Tracking Ian - Sep 30 Evening Update
Ian moves through the region overnight with heavy rain.
Ian Evening Update: Sept 30
Widespread rain moves in with tropical downpours developing late today.
Friday Morning Weather Talk Live (Ian Local Impacts)-9/30/22