Woman found shot in SW Roanoke

By Eddie Callahan
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 12:59 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A woman was found Saturday morning in the 800 block of Ferdinand Avenue SW with what was believed to be a non-critical gunshot wound, according to Roanoke Police.

Police were notified at around 5:00 a.m. to a report of a person who had been shot and responded to the scene. They found the woman, and she was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

No suspects were found on scene, and no arrests have been made.

Contact 540-344-8500 or text 274637 (beginning the message with “RoanokePD”) with information. Both methods can stay anonymous, according to Roanoke Police.

AM Weekend News Update for Saturday, October 1
Saturday Morning Update
Birthdays and Anniversaries for October 1, 2022
