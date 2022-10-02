Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

Babysitter accused of raping multiple children, police say

By Maddi Hebebrand and Andrew McMunn
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 6:32 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - An Ohio man working as a babysitter through Care.com has been indicted on several charges for raping children he babysat, according to authorities.

WOIO reports that 25-year-old Timothy Luna has been indicted by a grand jury on six counts of rape, three counts of gross sexual imposition, and importuning.

A release from the prosecutor’s office stated that the charges are from incidents involving several different children in three Akron communities.

After an investigation, authorities said that Luna found these babysitting jobs through Care.com, a website for families searching for babysitters, senior caretakers, tutors and pet sitters.

Investigators are trying to determine if there are more victims. If you have hired Luna as a babysitter, police urge you to contact your local police department.

Copyright 2022 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NC/TN HighCountryWX on Twitter managed to spot the sleet and snow mix as Ian became cold-cored...
Ian remnants deliver snowy surprise for Blue Ridge mountains
Power outage graphic
Hundreds of customers remain without power across SW Virginia
Woman found shot in SW Roanoke
Severe Weather Graphic
Possibility of heavy rain raises concern for far southwest Virginia
Rain Forecast Through Sunday
Rain chances & chilly temperatures linger through the weekend

Latest News

The Pittsburgh Steelers face the New England Patriots during an NFL football game at Acrisure...
Spectator at Steelers game dies after fall from escalator
A passenger’s cellphone alerted first responders after a car hit a tree in a fatal crash in...
Victim’s cellphone alerts first responders to deadly crash that killed 6
Coach Askew's Memorial
Community remembers Christopher Askew
God's Pit Crew Sending Help To Puerto Rico Following Fiona
God’s Pit Crew deploying to Port Charlotte on Monday