Community remembers Christopher Askew

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Hundreds of people stopped by Cave Spring High School on Sunday to remember Christopher Askew.

He was a father, son, friend, teacher, and avid football fan.

“Football to him was everything to him. I mean it started when he was a kid. Then he got the chance to go play at Emory and Henry which is what he wanted to do. And he’s always been an Alabama fan,” said Cave Spring High School Football alum Bryce Cooper.

Many like Cooper knew him as Coach.

“I grew up playing for him in the kid and rec league,” explained Cooper. “So, just him coming back and coaching me as I get to play my last year in Football meant a lot.”

Askew was a teacher and football coach at William Byrd High School for over 16 years. Before he died, he was working at Cave Spring High School.

“Coach Askew was a very big inspiration to the kids,” added Cooper. “Just like the way that he cared for us and like this school and community.”

His impact went beyond the sidelines and the classroom.

“And if I ever needed him,” said Cave Spring High School Student Lukas White. “He would always be there for me and his students. So, it shows a lot.”

Always remembered for his phrases “Attitude and Effort” and “Quiet is Cool”.

“Just working in silence. You don’t need to tell anybody what you’re doing. Just keep being yourself and that’s all that really matters,” explained White.

Askew will be remembered and missed by many.

