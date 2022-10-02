Danville waiving restrictions on collection of debris to help residents recover after storm

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Residents of Danville will have their volume restrictions for the collection of trees and other debris waived for two weeks to help with recovery following Hurricane Ian.

According to the city, this applies to those who pay the full refuse fee. Those who do not pay the fee must use their own private hauler.

The following guidelines are in effect:

“Residents are asked to follow these guidelines:

Place the debris at the edge of the property line, but do not block sidewalks or allow the debris to extend into the street. Also, debris should be placed away from utility poles, guide wires, mailboxes, and fire hydrants.

Do not mix tree limbs, cuttings and brush with other debris such as roofing tiles, fence materials or other items damaged during the storm.

Do not mix garbage with the debris pile.

Tree stumps and root balls are not collected. Contractors are required to chip or haul their cuttings.

Automated garbage collection will remain on regular schedule.

For more information or questions, contact Public Works at 799-5245.”

