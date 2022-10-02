God’s Pit Crew deploying to Port Charlotte on Monday

Hometown Local
God's Pit Crew Sending Help To Puerto Rico Following Fiona
God's Pit Crew Sending Help To Puerto Rico Following Fiona
By Patsy Montesinos
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 6:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - One of our hometown’s immediate Response teams is deploying tomorrow to help victims of Ian.

75 of God’s Pit Crew volunteers will be arriving in Port Charlotte, Florida tomorrow.

“We may have multiple deployments, it just depends on the level of devastation once we get there and as we continue to assess what Ian has done to southern Florida,” said Chief Operating Officer Brandon Nuckles.

The crew will help families clean up in the aftermath of catastrophic Hurricane Ian.

The organization is also sending 10 tractor-trailers filled with emergency supplies, generators, and blessing buckets.

“And it is typically those who would’ve no way of recovering of such devastation,” added Nuckles. “So, it’s something that we’re excited to be able to go in and do. Hopefully, we can affect upwards of 100 families in our deployment.”

The organization is still accepting donations to send to victims of Hurricane Ian. Click Here to donate.

