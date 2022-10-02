Hometown Local
More rain expected as Ian’s remnants exit

A steady rain returns today
The remnants of Ian start to exit and more rain is expected.
By Meteorologist Christian Johansen
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 7:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
  • More rain moves in today
  • Ian exits later today
  • Drier and warmer air returns this week

SUNDAY

Cloudy and cool this morning as Ian’s remnants linger nearby. Rain on the back side of this system will spread into the region from west to east as Ian slowly moves east.

More rain spreads into the region today.
More rain spreads into the region today.(WDBJ Weather)

Rain will become steady by the afternoon for many location and continue into tonight. Additional rain totals up to 0.50″ are possible with some locally higher amounts. Flash flooding is not expected.

Additional rainfall expected today.
Additional rainfall expected today.(WDBJ Weather)

High temperatures will be stuck in the 50s once again in most hometowns.

Cloudy, cool, and rainy as the remnants of Ian linger.
Cloudy, cool, and rainy as the remnants of Ian linger.(WDBJ Weather)

MONDAY - FRIDAY

A few lingering showers are possible early Monday morning, Otherwise, expect gradual clearing throughout the day. High temperatures will return to the 60s. Tuesday through Thursday will feature a steady warming trend back into the low to mid 70s. Expect more sun than clouds through Friday. A cold front will push through the area on Friday. Most hometowns will stay dry; however, isolated mountain showers cannot be ruled out. Cooler temperatures will return by next Saturday.

Track the latest in our Hurricane Center or on our new WDBJ7 Weather Stream.

