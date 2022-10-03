Hometown Local
7@four: Marine Corps Toys for Tots drive getting underway

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 7:09 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The annual Marine Corps Toys for Tots program is gearing up for this year, with a big need: a warehouse to conduct distribution.

Sergeant Christopher Gama and Corporal Jordan Gibson stopped by WDBJ7 to talk about this year’s program.

Click here for more information and watch the video to watch the organizers tell us what the needs are.

