7@four previews Elmwood Country Night

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Elmwood Country Night is set for Saturday, October 8 at Elmwood Park in Roanoke.

LANCO will headline the show, alongside The Low Low Chariot and Adam Rutledge to benefit Center in the Square with Big Lick Entertainment.

Click here for ticket and schedule info, and watch the video to see JD Sutphin of Big Lick Entertainment stop by WDBJ7 to talk about the event.

