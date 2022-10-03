Hometown Local
Danville Parks and Recreation to host Barktoberfest

By Makayla Shelton
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville Parks and Recreation is hosting the 5th annual Barktoberfest at Coates Bark Park Tuesday night.

The event is for dog owners and their pets to come and discover dog resources and businesses in the area.

There will be local vendors with homemade dog treats and supplies, a dog obedience trainer and a themed photo booth.

Local animal clinics and shelters will also be there to share their resources.

“You’ll be able to find out what vets are there if you don’t already have a veterinarian. It will be a great way for you to meet other pet owners and to check out the dog park if you have never been here,” said Charlene Presley, divisions director for special recreation.

Barktoberfest is from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and admission is free.

