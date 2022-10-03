Fridley enters additional guilty pleas to charges in Giles Co. child abduction case

GILES Co., Va. (WDBJ) - Nancy Fridley, charged in the abduction of a child on May 2, 2021 at Riverview Baptist Church, plead guilty Monday to two counts of Attempted Abduction.

The Giles Co. Commonwealth’s Attorney said there was no “plea agreement,” and that both charges are related to the previous charges of Abduction and Child Abuse that Fridley had already pleaded guilty to on July 6, 2022.

She has now entered a total of four guilty pleas to charges in Giles Co. with a sentencing hearing to be held on December 7, 2022.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.