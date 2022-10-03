Gas in Roanoke down 14.3 cents in a month, up 26.4 cents from a year ago

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Average gasoline prices in Roanoke have fallen 0.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.23 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 155 stations in Roanoke. Prices in Roanoke are 14.3 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 26.4 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has declined 2.9 cents in the last week and stands at $4.86 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Roanoke was priced at $2.89 per gallon yesterday while the most expensive was $3.59 per gallon, a difference of 70 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $2.81 per gallon while the highest was $4.29 per gallon, a difference of $1.48 per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 11.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.78 per gallon today. The national average is up 0.4 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 59.8 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Historical gasoline prices in Roanoke and the national average going back ten years:

October 3, 2021: $2.97 per gallon (U.S. Average: $3.18 per gallon)

October 3, 2020: $1.99 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.17 per gallon)

October 3, 2019: $2.38 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.67 per gallon)

October 3, 2018: $2.64 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.91 per gallon)

October 3, 2017: $2.41 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.52 per gallon)

October 3, 2016: $2.10 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.22 per gallon)

October 3, 2015: $2.01 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.29 per gallon)

October 3, 2014: $3.06 per gallon (U.S. Average: $3.31 per gallon)

October 3, 2013: $3.06 per gallon (U.S. Average: $3.36 per gallon)

October 3, 2012: $3.57 per gallon (U.S. Average: $3.78 per gallon)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Greensboro- $3.23 per gallon, down 4.3 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.28 per gallon.

Winston-Salem- $3.21 per gallon, down 6.4 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.28 per gallon.

Virginia- $3.30 per gallon, down 3.3 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.33 per gallon.

“With gas prices continuing to surge on the West Coast and Great Lakes, the national average saw its second straight weekly rise. But at the same time, areas of the Northeast and Gulf Coast have continued to see declines as the the nation experiences sharp differences in trends between regions,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “Some West Coast states saw prices rise 35 to 55 cents per gallon in the last week as refinery issues continued to impact gasoline supply, which fell to its lowest level in a decade in the region, causing prices to skyrocket. While I’m hopeful there will eventually be relief, prices could go a bit higher before cooling off. In addition, OPEC could decide to cut oil production by a million barrels as the global economy slows down, potentially creating a catalyst that could push gas prices up further.”

