Here @ Home talks educational partnerships with Wytheville Community College

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
(WDBJ) - For those who want to continue or take that first step toward a bachelor’s or advanced degree Wytheville Community College has a lot to offer.

We sit down with WCC President Dr. Dean Sprinkle along with the Dean of Transfer and Educational Partnerships, Susan Evans, to talk about their Dual Enrollment Program and who would benefit most from the program.

