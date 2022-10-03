Hometown Local
Here @ Home talks with Lewis Gale physician about Thyroid Cancer

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
(WDBJ) - Each year, 40,000 people are diagnosed with rare cancers.

Even though 40,000 doesn’t seem like a lot compared to the almost two million people diagnosed with cancer each year, rare cancers account for 25 percent of all cancer deaths.

Now, highly personalized treatments are being created to save one life at a time.

Kate and Natalie sit down with a Lewis Gale physician to talk about Thyroid cancer.

This type of cancer may not cause any symptoms at first, but as it grows, it can cause signs and symptoms, such as swelling in your neck, voice changes and difficulty swallowing.

We learn more about the symptoms and how it is treated.

