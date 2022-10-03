Here @ Home talks workforce training programs at Wytheville Community College
Oct. 3, 2022
(WDBJ) - There are thousands of jobs open across Virginia, and many of these essential fields don’t require a college degree.
If you’re looking for a safe, affordable job career training program Workforce may be for you.
We sit down with Mr. Perry Hughes and Dr. Dean Sprinkle to talk about what short-term training programs are offered at WCC and the financial aid resources that are available to students who take short-term programs.
