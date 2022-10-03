Hometown Local
Here @ Home talks workforce training programs at Wytheville Community College

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
(WDBJ) - There are thousands of jobs open across Virginia, and many of these essential fields don’t require a college degree.

If you’re looking for a safe, affordable job career training program Workforce may be for you.

We sit down with Mr. Perry Hughes and Dr. Dean Sprinkle to talk about what short-term training programs are offered at WCC and the financial aid resources that are available to students who take short-term programs.

