Hexed Haunted Attraction ready for 2022 season

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Hexed Haunted Attraction in Montgomery County is getting ready for it’s 11th year of scares and screams.

The attraction will open for the first time this year on Oct. 7 after Hurricane Ian rained out the first weekend.

Hexed Haunted Attraction says there’s over 100 people on staff ready to scare anyone who comes into the attraction and it will take 45 minutes to an hour to complete.

Operator of Hexed Haunted Attraction, Emily Meadows, says there’s a new 3D scare section this year.

“It’s got everything for you,” she said. “We have such a vast variety of different attractions and different things for people to do down here that I really think it could be for everyone. We even have a low scare if children want to come through.”

The attraction is rated R.

It’s open from 7:30-10:30 p.m. every Friday and Saturday of October.

General admission tickets are $25.

Parking is $5 and is cash only.

