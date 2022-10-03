Lexington man killed in weather-related crash in Campbell County

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Lexington man was killed in a crash in Campbell County Friday, according to Virginia State Police.

Police say the crash occurred around 10 p.m. in the 2200 block of Bishop Creek Rd.

19-year-old Dylan Covington was driving west on Bishop Creek Rd when a tree fell across the road, leading Covington to drive his car off the road. He died at the scene.

Police say the weather conditions at the time of the crash involved heavy rain and strong winds. A second tree fell while police were on the scene investigating the crash. No one was injured by the second tree.

