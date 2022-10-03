Hometown Local
New Taubman Museum exhibit features European masterworks

New exhibit at Roanoke's Taubman Museum of Art features European masterworks.
By Joe Dashiell
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 7:48 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A new exhibit at the Taubman Museum of Art is bringing European masterworks to western Virginia.

Opening later this month, ‘Titian to Monet: European Paintings from Joslyn Art Museum’ includes paintings by some of the most famous names in art history.

It includes 52 paintings on loan from the Omaha, Nebraska museum and spans almost 500 years. The artists include Titian, Monet, Rembrandt and Renoir.

Cindy Petersen is Executive Director of the Taubman Museum of Art.

It’s the first time that the Joslyn Art Museum was travelling these works to two institutions - ours the only one on the east coast, and another - as they renovate their building,” Petersen told WDBJ7 in an interview. “So, a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to see these masterworks.”

The exhibit also includes a special immersive experience in partnership with Virginia Tech and Roanoke College, that will use virtual reality and original music to highlight six of the paintings.

Tickets are available for an Opening Celebration Saturday, Oct. 8. And the museum will hold a Member Preview Day on Sunday, Oct. 9.

The exhibit will be on view from Oct. 14 through Jan. 8.

For more information, click on the following link:

