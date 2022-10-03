Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

Roanoke County house a total loss after fire

A house on Enchanted Lane in Roanoke County is a total loss loss after a fire 10.3.22
A house on Enchanted Lane in Roanoke County is a total loss loss after a fire 10.3.22(Roanoke County Fire & Rescue)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 11:21 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - No injuries have been reported after a house fire in Roanoke County early Monday.

Roanoke County Fire and Rescue responded at 8:36 a.m. October 3 to the 5700 block of Enchanted Lane, in the Clearbrook area. Crews found a one-story brick home with smoke and fire in the roof.

A family of seven lived in the home, but no one was home at the time of the fire, which was controlled in about 40 minutes, according to fire crews.

Due to a lack of hydrants in the area, a tanker shuttle was used to get sufficient water to fight the fire.

The house is a total loss, according to fire crews. The Roanoke County Fire Marshal’s Office is working to determine the cause.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NC/TN HighCountryWX on Twitter managed to spot the sleet and snow mix as Ian became cold-cored...
Ian remnants deliver snowy surprise for Blue Ridge mountains
One person taken to hospital after Franklin Co. hit-and-run
Power outage graphic
Hundreds of customers remain without power across SW Virginia
Hurricane Ian caused notable damage in the Myrtle Beach area, including a collapsed portion of...
PHOTOS: Hurricane Ian causes significant damage, pier collapse in Myrtle Beach
Tree falls on Apartment Complex in Lynchburg
Four families displaced after tree falls on apartment complex

Latest News

Governor Youngkin unveils Virginia's energy plan in Lynchburg 10.3.22
Virginia energy plan harnesses nuclear, natural gas, renewables and new sources
Police lights
Lexington man killed in weather-related crash in Campbell County
Birthdays and Anniversaries for October 3, 2022
Birthdays and Anniversaries for October 3, 2022
The Nelson County FFA at the 96th Virginia State FFA Convention. Several students are now...
Grown Here at Home: Nelson County FFA raising money to get to national convention