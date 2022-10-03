Sunshine and drier air return today

High pressure builds in today

High temperatures return to the 60s & 70s

Cold front Friday ushers in cooler temperatures this weekend

MONDAY

Cool and cloudy this morning, but we are expecting gradual clearing through the morning as the remnants of Ian slowly move to the east. Drier air will move in as high pressure moves in. High temperatures will return to the 60s.

Mostly sunny and warmer today. (WDBJ Weather)

TUESDAY - FRIDAY

As the remnants of Ian spin off of the Delmarva coast, some lingering cloud cover is likely for our far eastern counties through Tuesday. Otherwise, expect a good deal of sunshine with highs climbing to near normal over the next few days.

A dry cold front pushes through the region on Friday. Cooler air from Canada will bring the possibility for some 30s on Sunday morning.

THE WEEKEND

We look to stay dry for the weekend, but temperatures look much cooler. It will likely be the coolest air we have felt since early Spring. Highs in the 50s and 60s on Saturday and Sunday.

Cooler air arrives this weekend. (WDBJ Weather)

THE TROPICS

We are still in the middle of the tropical season and the Atlantic is still active. The NHC has a 40% chance of development of a tropical system that could move into the Caribbean.

The tropics are still active and another system could develop by the end of the week. (WDBJ Weather)

Track the latest in our Hurricane Center or on our new WDBJ7 Weather Stream.

