Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

Suspect identified in case of stolen off-road vehicle, guns in Campbell Co.

Credit: Campbell Co. Sheriff's Office
Credit: Campbell Co. Sheriff's Office(Campbell Co. Sheriff's Office)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMPBELL Co., Va. (WDBJ) - Shawn Vicent Crews, 29 of Nathalie, is wanted for Breaking and Entering, Grand Larceny, and Larceny of a firearm after a Can-Am off-road vehicle, multiple guns and other items were stolen along Red House Road near the Campbell/Charlotte County line on September 7, 2022.

The off-road vehicle was located, but multiple guns and other items are still missing.

According to the Campbell Co. Sheriff’s Office, Crews makes frequent appearances in the areas of Halifax, South Boston and Danville.

Contact the Campbell Co. Dispatch Center at 434-332-9574 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900 with information.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NC/TN HighCountryWX on Twitter managed to spot the sleet and snow mix as Ian became cold-cored...
Ian remnants deliver snowy surprise for Blue Ridge mountains
One person taken to hospital after Franklin Co. hit-and-run
Power outage graphic
Hundreds of customers remain without power across SW Virginia
Coach Askew's Memorial
Community remembers Coach Christopher Askew
Hurricane Ian caused notable damage in the Myrtle Beach area, including a collapsed portion of...
PHOTOS: Hurricane Ian causes significant damage, pier collapse in Myrtle Beach

Latest News

911 lines down in Rockbridge Co.
More clouds are expected Tuesday but the day should remain dry.
Monday, October 3 - Evening Outlook
WDBJ7 photo
Woman dies after being hit by car in Roanoke parking lot
Wytheville Community College
Here @ Home talks educational partnerships with Wytheville Community College