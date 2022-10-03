Suspect identified in case of stolen off-road vehicle, guns in Campbell Co.

CAMPBELL Co., Va. (WDBJ) - Shawn Vicent Crews, 29 of Nathalie, is wanted for Breaking and Entering, Grand Larceny, and Larceny of a firearm after a Can-Am off-road vehicle, multiple guns and other items were stolen along Red House Road near the Campbell/Charlotte County line on September 7, 2022.

The off-road vehicle was located, but multiple guns and other items are still missing.

According to the Campbell Co. Sheriff’s Office, Crews makes frequent appearances in the areas of Halifax, South Boston and Danville.

Contact the Campbell Co. Dispatch Center at 434-332-9574 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900 with information.

