UVA team wants to help rural Appalachia quit smoking

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Experts at the University of Virginia say the rate of smoking in rural Appalachia is, in some places, almost double the national average. Doctors and researchers now have a grant to test different smoking cessation programs to help bring the average down.

Doctor Melissa Little is an Associate Professor in the Department of Public Health Services at UVA’s School of Medicine. She also works in the Cancer Control and Population Health sector of UVA’s Cancer Center.

Little said the rate of cancer deaths is also higher in rural Appalachia compared with more urban areas. UVA is working with community pharmacies in Virginia, West Virginia, Kentucky, North Carolina and Tennessee. They want to sign up more than 700 participants who want to quit smoking.

They’re going to test out three different cessation methods on the participants to see which are most effective over five years to help people quit.

The methods include combinations of nicotine patches, 1:1 sessions with a pharmacist, and a text messaging program. They’re hoping that by incorporating a local connection - people will take advantage of available resources.

“Rural smokers have an 18 percent higher risk of lung cancer mortality compared to urban residents and that I find completely unacceptable,” Dr. Little said. “So whatever I can do and my team can do and the researchers at the University of Virginia cancer center can do to reduce that disparity is really what I think we’re all working towards.”

Little said they hope that, if effective, the methods could be adopted and funded by insurance companies.

They’re still looking for more pharmacies to join in by the time they plan to launch in the spring.

And if you’re looking to quit smoking and want to participate, you cal email Quitaid@hscmail.mcc.virginia.edu. You can also call study coordinator Taylor Reid at 434-924-8894

