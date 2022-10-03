Hometown Local
Warm Springs Pools set to reopen at the end of 2022

By Isabella Ledonne
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 6:56 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BATH COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Bath County’s historic Warm Springs Pools are set to reopen at the end of this year.

Omni Homestead Resorts has been rehabilitating the bath houses since last September. However, the conditions of the pools increased the cost of the project by $1,000,000.

Architects are working to restore the bath houses to how they were back in the 1920′s.

The resort’s director of marketing and communication explained there has been a lot of pent up demand to get the bath houses back open.

”A lot of people love the experience, love everything about the history of these structures and feel really closely connected to them,” Lynn Swann said. “We are very excited to be reopening them soon.”

The director also said even with the cost increasing to $4,000,000, the resort is still committed to the restoration project.

Warm Springs Pools should be opening later this year.

11th Year For Elliston Haunted Attraction