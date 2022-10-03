Woman dies after being hit by car in Roanoke parking lot

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - One woman was killed Monday afternoon after police report she was walking in a parking lot when she was hit by a car.

The incident happened at around noon Monday in the 2300 block of Franklin Road SW. Officers who responded to the 9-1-1 call found a woman with critical injuries in the parking lot of Carilion Clinic’s Institute for Orthopaedics and Neurosciences.

Roanoke Fire-EMS crews pronounced the woman dead on scene. A man who police say was driving the vehicle that hit the pedestrian was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment. RPD said in a press release Monday afternoon their preliminary investigation indicated the vehicle hit the pedestrian as she was walking in the parking lot.

No further details were made available. No arrests have been made and the incident remains an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (540)344-8500 and share what you know. You can also text RPD at 274637; please begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.