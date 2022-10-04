7@four previews Craig County Fall Festival

NEW CASTLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Craig County Fall Festival is coming up Saturday.

Among the festivities will be a street fair, antique car show, food and live music, plus a dance contest.

Watch the video to see Lenny MacDonald and Jackie Taylor on 7@four to tell us about the fun you can expect and click here for more information.

The Craig County Fall Festival starts this Saturday morning at 9 in downtown New Castle.

