Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

7@four previews Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Local Colors 3rd annual Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration is this weekend. It was set for last weekend, but Hurricane Ian got in the way.

Watch the video to see organizer Lisa Spencer stop by 7@four to chat about it and click here for more information.

The celebration is Saturday from noon to 3 at the Wells Fargo Plaza in downtown Roanoke.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WDBJ7 photo
Woman dies after being hit with car in Roanoke parking lot
FILE - Country music great Loretta Lynn poses for a portrait in September 2000 in Nashville,...
Loretta Lynn, coal miner’s daughter and country queen, dies
NC/TN HighCountryWX on Twitter managed to spot the sleet and snow mix as Ian became cold-cored...
Ian remnants deliver snowy surprise for Blue Ridge mountains
Skylan’s birth certificate lists him as a U.S. citizen with a place of birth as “in the air.”
Mom gives birth to son mid-flight on American Airlines plane
Coach Askew's Memorial
Community remembers Coach Christopher Askew

Latest News

Pulaski County Administration building
Pulaski County resuming shut-offs for unpaid water bills
Rare birds for our area travel to our region because of Hurricane Ian.
Ian brought rain and winds but also birds unique to this area
Roland Jeter Jr. Mugshot
Man guilty for March murder of father in Covington
7@four Previews Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration
7@four Previews Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration