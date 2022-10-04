7@four previews Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Local Colors 3rd annual Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration is this weekend. It was set for last weekend, but Hurricane Ian got in the way.

Watch the video to see organizer Lisa Spencer stop by 7@four to chat about it and click here for more information.

The celebration is Saturday from noon to 3 at the Wells Fargo Plaza in downtown Roanoke.

