AGING IN PLACE: Continuum of Care

As people get older, and develop health issues, it becomes more crucial to have a continuum of care
Having a plan can keep seniors healthier and better able to stay home safely
By Kimberly McBroom
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 6:22 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -A true continuum of care doesn’t begin when a health condition is diagnosed. Instead, it is part of a managed care system. This system follows the patient through a path of preventative care.

That’s according to senior home care specialist Beckie Spaid with Care Advantage.

Spaid adds, “Later, if necessary, a continuum of care offers benefits through medical instances or chronic illnesses. It stabilizes the patient, and ensures rehabilitation and maintenance support are available.”

A continuum of care has many benefits, according to Care Advantage:

--Greater independence

--Safety, comfort, convenience

--Relief for family caretakers

--Alleviates hospital readmissions

--Saves money

You can read more about continuum of care and preventive services by clicking this link.

