AGING IN PLACE: Continuum of Care

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -A true continuum of care doesn’t begin when a health condition is diagnosed. Instead, it is part of a managed care system. This system follows the patient through a path of preventative care.

That’s according to senior home care specialist Beckie Spaid with Care Advantage.

Spaid adds, “Later, if necessary, a continuum of care offers benefits through medical instances or chronic illnesses. It stabilizes the patient, and ensures rehabilitation and maintenance support are available.”

A continuum of care has many benefits, according to Care Advantage:

--Greater independence

--Safety, comfort, convenience

--Relief for family caretakers

--Alleviates hospital readmissions

--Saves money

You can read more about continuum of care and preventive services by clicking this link.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.