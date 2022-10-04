AGING IN PLACE: Continuum of Care
As people get older, and develop health issues, it becomes more crucial to have a continuum of care
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -A true continuum of care doesn’t begin when a health condition is diagnosed. Instead, it is part of a managed care system. This system follows the patient through a path of preventative care.
That’s according to senior home care specialist Beckie Spaid with Care Advantage.
Spaid adds, “Later, if necessary, a continuum of care offers benefits through medical instances or chronic illnesses. It stabilizes the patient, and ensures rehabilitation and maintenance support are available.”
A continuum of care has many benefits, according to Care Advantage:
--Greater independence
--Safety, comfort, convenience
--Relief for family caretakers
--Alleviates hospital readmissions
--Saves money
You can read more about continuum of care and preventive services by clicking this link.
