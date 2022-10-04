A coastal low throws clouds our way

Cooler, with more clouds thanks to a coastal low

Mid-week warming

Front brings much colder air buy the weekend

The remnants from Ian will continue to hover on the east coast. (WDBJ7)

TUESDAY

Remnants of Ian slowly hover around the coast Tuesday. Clouds will enter from the northeast from the low bringing partly to mostly cloudy skies Tuesday.

Another cooler than normal day is expected Tuesday as high temperatures will read in the 60s.

Areas west of the Blue Ridge will see more sun, but areas east will have a better time holding onto some cloud cover and even some drizzle at some times. This holds true for Tuesday as well.

The chance for rain is low this week, but on Monday and Tuesday some drizzle is possible for the areas in green. (WDBJ7)

Overnight lows will drop into the 40s tonight and Tuesday night.

REST OF THE WORK WEEK

Clouds will continue to decrease Wednesday- Friday as high pressure builds across the area. High temperatures will also start to climb back up with highs hitting in the 70s for most. Cool mornings in the 40s and low 50s plus near seasonable highs are in store. The warmest day this week will be Thursday as high temperatures will climb in the mid-upper 70s.

Sunshine returns as temperatures get back into the 70s. (WDBJ Weather)

A strong, but mostly dry cold front pushes through the region on Friday. This will allow temperatures to drop starting this weekend as cooler air from Canada dips south.

THE WEEKEND

Highs by Saturday will only read in the 50s and low 60s (for a few lucky spots). It is possible that some of the coolest air we have felt since early spring will arrive this weekend with lows by Sunday morning dropping into the 30s! We can’t rule out the chance for some patchy frost Saturday night. Any fall outdoor activities should be good, just a little chilly as we look to stay dry for the weekend!

Cooler air arrives this weekend. (WDBJ Weather)

THE TROPICS

No named storms right now, but we are still in the middle of the tropical season and the Atlantic is still active. The NHC has a 30% chance (low) and a 70% chance (high) of cyclone development for two areas. The one that is at a 30% chance of development looks like it could move into the Caribbean. We will continue to monitor.

The National Hurricane Center continues to monitor 2 areas for potential development. (WDBJ Weather)

