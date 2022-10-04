Construction for internet expansion in Pittsylvania County to begin soon

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Progress is being made on efforts to expand broadband internet access in the area.

Pittsylvania County partnered with RiverStreet Networks last year to extend fiber-to-the-home internet access to unserved areas in the county.

Phase one of the project involves a $75 million fiber network that will reach about 12,000 locations without internet by the end of 2024.

Construction for phase one is expected to begin at the beginning of next year.

“It’s not just a quality of life thing anymore. Internet is a requirement for day-to-day life. That’s why Pittsylvania County has invested so much in this project. Pittsylvania County Schools put some into this project, as well. We understand that our residents need internet and we’re willing to do what we can to help make that happen,” said Caleb Ayers, spokesperson for Pittsylvania County.

The County hopes to continue expanding internet access after phase one is complete.

More information and eligibility can be found here.

