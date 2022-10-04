Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

Construction for internet expansion in Pittsylvania County to begin soon

Pittsylvania County internet expansion
Pittsylvania County internet expansion(Makayla Shelton)
By Makayla Shelton
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Progress is being made on efforts to expand broadband internet access in the area.

Pittsylvania County partnered with RiverStreet Networks last year to extend fiber-to-the-home internet access to unserved areas in the county.

Phase one of the project involves a $75 million fiber network that will reach about 12,000 locations without internet by the end of 2024.

Construction for phase one is expected to begin at the beginning of next year.

“It’s not just a quality of life thing anymore. Internet is a requirement for day-to-day life. That’s why Pittsylvania County has invested so much in this project. Pittsylvania County Schools put some into this project, as well. We understand that our residents need internet and we’re willing to do what we can to help make that happen,” said Caleb Ayers, spokesperson for Pittsylvania County.

The County hopes to continue expanding internet access after phase one is complete.

More information and eligibility can be found here.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WDBJ7 photo
Woman dies after being hit with car in Roanoke parking lot
FILE - Country music great Loretta Lynn poses for a portrait in September 2000 in Nashville,...
Loretta Lynn, coal miner’s daughter and country queen, dies
NC/TN HighCountryWX on Twitter managed to spot the sleet and snow mix as Ian became cold-cored...
Ian remnants deliver snowy surprise for Blue Ridge mountains
Skylan’s birth certificate lists him as a U.S. citizen with a place of birth as “in the air.”
Mom gives birth to son mid-flight on American Airlines plane
Coach Askew's Memorial
Community remembers Coach Christopher Askew

Latest News

Pulaski County Free Store
Pulaski County Free Store sets up cold weather clothing rack
FEMA is still assessing damage for individual assistance
FEMA continues to assess Buchanan County for individual assistance after disaster declaration is approved
Pulaski County Administration building
Pulaski County resuming shut-offs for unpaid water bills
Rare birds for our area travel to our region because of Hurricane Ian.
Ian brought rain and winds but also birds unique to this area