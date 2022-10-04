Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

Expert tips to help adjust your budget for inflation

Revisit budget categories to look for places to trim
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - With everyday expenses likely costing more every month because of inflation, now is a good time to re-visit your household budget.

When we think of adjusting our budget, we often think of trimming things out. But there are some things you can’t trim like your groceries and your light bill.

Elizabeth Renter, a data analyst with NerdWallet, said what you’re really looking at is how to afford those additional items.

Renter shared several ways to trim everyday costs:

  • Streaming services: Either temporarily pause a subscription or end ones you don’t use often
  • Cell phone plans: Review competitor rates or choose a less expensive plan from your current carrier
  • Insurance policies: Shop around for a lower rate or ask your provider if there are discounts available
  • Gym memberships: Consider dropping your plan for a year
  • Car: Consider putting off a new purchase
  • Groceries: Truly price compare and try generic brands
  • Dining out: Research restaurant offers

If you need further assistance, Benefits.gov has a large list of resources, including state programs that could help.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WDBJ7 photo
Woman dies after being hit with car in Roanoke parking lot
FILE - Country music great Loretta Lynn poses for a portrait in September 2000 in Nashville,...
Loretta Lynn, coal miner’s daughter and country queen, dies
NC/TN HighCountryWX on Twitter managed to spot the sleet and snow mix as Ian became cold-cored...
Ian remnants deliver snowy surprise for Blue Ridge mountains
Skylan’s birth certificate lists him as a U.S. citizen with a place of birth as “in the air.”
Mom gives birth to son mid-flight on American Airlines plane
Coach Askew's Memorial
Community remembers Coach Christopher Askew

Latest News

Energy Delta Lab
Energy technology testbed will be developed in SW Virginia
In this undated surveillance image released by the Stockton Police Department, a grainy still...
Police: 6 California killings may be work of serial killer
Each Lowe’s store nationwide will give away 100 free Kobalt headlamps to registered customers.
Lowe’s is giving away 100 headlamps per store nationwide
TAP
TAP’s Head Start program says more help available for enrollment
A Washington Post report said agents who searched former President Donald Trump’s home in...
Trump asks Supreme Court to intervene in Mar-a-Lago dispute