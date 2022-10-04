Free drive-thru flu vaccine clinic at NRV Fairgrounds

DUBLIN, Va. (WDBJ) - On Tuesday, the New River Health District is hosting a free drive-thru flu vaccine clinic.

It’s happening from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the NRV Fairgrounds, 5581 Fair Grounds Circle in Dublin.

The free vaccine will be available on a first come first serve basis to people eight years old and older.

According to the health district, around two hundred thousand people are hospitalized because of the flu in the US every year.

“Getting the flu shot according to some studies reduces your risk of hospitalization by 30 to 50 percent so that’s important. Getting the shot might keep you out of the hospital or from progressing to the more severe symptoms,” said Jason Deese, New River Health District Epidemiologist.

Which is why Deese said getting the vaccine is so important especially before flu season really gets going.

“Flu season typically is from late fall all the way into spring sometimes goes as late as May and so it’s important to get your shot before flu season starts so that you have some level of protection. It does take a couple of weeks to establish immunity,” said Deese.

If you do plan on going, you’re asked to wear loose clothing around the arm so that someone can give you the shot, without even leaving your car.

